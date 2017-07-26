AUO reports NT$9.83 billion in net profit for 2Q17

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$84.41 billion (US$2.78 billion), down by 4.7% from the previous quarter. Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the second quarter of 2017 was NT$9.83 billion, with a basic EPS of NT$1.02.

For the first half of 2017, the LCD panel maker's consolidated revenues totaled NT$172.97 billion, and net profit attributable to owners of the company was NT$19.31 billion, with a basic EPS of NT$2.01.

In the second quarter of 2017, large-sized (10-inch and above) panel shipments totaled 26.84 million units, down by 1.4% sequentially. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels in the same quarter were around 38.65 million units, up by 6.1% on quarter.

The company said its second-quarter 2017 gross margin was 20.3%, with an operating margin of 13.8%. Operating margin of the Display Segment was 8%.

AUO said although the second quarter is not traditionally a high season, the company has maintained its operational results at high levels. The quarterly revenues decreased sequentially due to the New Taiwan dollar's appreciating against the US dollar.

AUO said as it enters the higher season in the second half of 2017, brand customers are having more promotional events, and it will work with its customers to prepare for the higher season demand, with a hope that the TV end market will regain its growth momentum under the collaboration between the company and its customers.