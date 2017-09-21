Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:53 (GMT+8)
AUO to stick to smart investment strategy, says chairman
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 September 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) will continue its "smart investment" policy focusing on improvement of operating efficiency and ramping up the ratio of value-added products to shore up its revenues and profits, according to company chairman Paul Peng.

AUO will not compete with rival companies, particularly those with government backing, in production scale but rather than in value-added production, Peng said, adding that the ratio of panels for commercial, automotive, aviation, industrial and high-end applications has exceeded 50% of AUO's total production and is still growing.

While some 10.5G fabs are expected to come online in 2018, Peng reiterated AUO's decision of not committing investment on 10.5G lines as it will take at least over 10 years to yield investment gains based on prevailing panel prices, Peng said.

Issues such as production control and supply chain management have become more important for AUO as it is moving to focus on customized production which relies more on competitive technology and production efficiency, Pend added.

Regarding to business prospects for the second half of 2017, Peng indicated that panel demand from brand vendors has been strong for the third and fourth quarters as inventory levels in the channel have reduced sharply since July. Meanwhile, demand for all-screen 18:9 panels from the smartphone sector has increased substantially.

Due to robust demand from the TV and smartphone sectors, the utilization rates of AUO's both large- and medium- to small-size panel production lines are currently running at high levels, said Peng.

AUO is shifting focus to high-value products.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017



