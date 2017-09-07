Taipei, Thursday, September 7, 2017 20:59 (GMT+8)
AUO reports increased revenues for August
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 September 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated revenues for August reached NT$30.14 billion (US$1 billion), up by 7.0% on month and 4.1% on year.

Shipments of large-size (10-inch and above) panels for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications totaled 10.03 million units in August 2017, up by 13.5% from the previous month, according to the company. Small- to medium-size panel shipments were around 15.18 million units, representing a slight decrease of 0.7% on month.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m)

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-17

30,144

7%

4.1%

231,297

11.7%

Jul-17

28,183

(1.4%)

5%

201,153

13%

Jun-17

28,573

1.8%

4%

172,969

14.4%

May-17

28,063

1%

4.7%

144,396

16.7%

Apr-17

27,776

(10.6%)

7.6%

116,333

20%

Mar-17

31,052

6.6%

18.2%

88,557

24.5%

Feb-17

29,136

2.7%

41.6%

57,505

28.2%

Jan-17

28,369

(9%)

16.8%

28,369

16.8%

Dec-16

31,162

3%

21%

329,089

(8.7%)

Nov-16

30,242

(0.7%)

6.2%

297,927

(11%)

Oct-16

30,442

0.7%

4.3%

267,685

(12.6%)

Sep-16

30,223

4.4%

(3.8%)

237,243

(14.3%)

Aug-16

28,954

7.9%

(5.1%)

207,021

(15.7%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: AUO revenues

Companies: AU Optronics

