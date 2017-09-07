AUO reports increased revenues for August

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 September 2017]

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated revenues for August reached NT$30.14 billion (US$1 billion), up by 7.0% on month and 4.1% on year.

Shipments of large-size (10-inch and above) panels for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications totaled 10.03 million units in August 2017, up by 13.5% from the previous month, according to the company. Small- to medium-size panel shipments were around 15.18 million units, representing a slight decrease of 0.7% on month.

AUO: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-17 30,144 7% 4.1% 231,297 11.7% Jul-17 28,183 (1.4%) 5% 201,153 13% Jun-17 28,573 1.8% 4% 172,969 14.4% May-17 28,063 1% 4.7% 144,396 16.7% Apr-17 27,776 (10.6%) 7.6% 116,333 20% Mar-17 31,052 6.6% 18.2% 88,557 24.5% Feb-17 29,136 2.7% 41.6% 57,505 28.2% Jan-17 28,369 (9%) 16.8% 28,369 16.8% Dec-16 31,162 3% 21% 329,089 (8.7%) Nov-16 30,242 (0.7%) 6.2% 297,927 (11%) Oct-16 30,442 0.7% 4.3% 267,685 (12.6%) Sep-16 30,223 4.4% (3.8%) 237,243 (14.3%) Aug-16 28,954 7.9% (5.1%) 207,021 (15.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017