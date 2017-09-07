AUO reports increased revenues for August

AU Optronics (AUO) has announced its consolidated revenues for August reached NT$30.14 billion (US$1 billion), up by 7.0% on month and 4.1% on year.
Shipments of large-size (10-inch and above) panels for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications totaled 10.03 million units in August 2017, up by 13.5% from the previous month, according to the company. Small- to medium-size panel shipments were around 15.18 million units, representing a slight decrease of 0.7% on month.
AUO: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-17
|
30,144
|
7%
|
4.1%
|
231,297
|
11.7%
Jul-17
|
28,183
|
(1.4%)
|
5%
|
201,153
|
13%
Jun-17
|
28,573
|
1.8%
|
4%
|
172,969
|
14.4%
May-17
|
28,063
|
1%
|
4.7%
|
144,396
|
16.7%
Apr-17
|
27,776
|
(10.6%)
|
7.6%
|
116,333
|
20%
Mar-17
|
31,052
|
6.6%
|
18.2%
|
88,557
|
24.5%
Feb-17
|
29,136
|
2.7%
|
41.6%
|
57,505
|
28.2%
Jan-17
|
28,369
|
(9%)
|
16.8%
|
28,369
|
16.8%
Dec-16
|
31,162
|
3%
|
21%
|
329,089
|
(8.7%)
Nov-16
|
30,242
|
(0.7%)
|
6.2%
|
297,927
|
(11%)
Oct-16
|
30,442
|
0.7%
|
4.3%
|
267,685
|
(12.6%)
Sep-16
|
30,223
|
4.4%
|
(3.8%)
|
237,243
|
(14.3%)
Aug-16
|
28,954
|
7.9%
|
(5.1%)
|
207,021
|
(15.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017