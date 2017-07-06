Touch panel makers TPK, GIS look to double-digit revenue growth rates in 3Q17

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Touch panel makers TPK Holding and General Interface Solution (GIS) both are expected to see their revenues grow by a double-digit rate in the third quarter of 2017, buoyed by increasing production of the next-generation iPhone and tablet products, according to sources.

GIS sales soared 7.13% on month and 178.87% on year to NT$8.466 billion (US$277.73 million) in June, and the company also saw its second-quarter revenues rise 28.43% on quarter and 127% on year to NT$23.38 billion, beating market expectations that had estimated its second-quarter sales at about NT$21.2 billion.

Shipments of touch modules for tablets raked up sales in the first half, but touch modules for smartphones will serve as the growth driver in the second half, said sources at GIS.

Sales in the second half will account for 60% or even 70% of GIS' total sales for 2017, indicating a robust growth rate in the latter half of the year, added the sources.

Meanwhile, TPK also saw its revenues jump 23.7% on month and 55.6% on year to NT$8.799 billion in June, and its second-quarter sales gain 4.6% on quarter and 31.2% on year to NT$22.407 billion.

The booming sales at TPK and GIS reaffirmed market expectations that production of the next-generation iPhone devices will start picking up steam at the end of the second quarter and expand robustly in the third quarter, according to industry sources.

Meanwhile, shipments of 10.5-inch tablet products will be ramped up in the third quarter, added the sources.