Touch panel maker GIS raises over US$200 million via GDR sale
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 June 2017]

Touch panel maker General Interface Solution (GIS) has completed selling 30 million new shares in the form of global depository receipts (GDRs) raising US$207 million to finance capital spending in 2017.

The GDRs were priced at US$6.90 per share, representing a discount of 6.5% from the company's closing price of NT$224.50 recorded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 22 session.

The company reported earlier that its capex for 2017 is likely to reach NT$6 billion (US$193.38 million), mainly for building up laminating capability for 3D pressure-sensitive panels and also ramping up its capacity for LCM products for notebooks under its Megasite operating model.

The added investments are expected to start contributing to revenue and shipment growths in the fourth quarter of 2017, the company said.

The company also plans to set up a trial production line for OLED back-end modules at the end of 2017.

The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$33.121 billion in the first five months of 2017, increasing 23.4% from a year earlier.

