Taipei, Monday, September 4, 2017 18:08 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
TPK reports increased revenues for August
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 4 September 2017]

TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of US$339.485 million for August 2017, representing a 7.76% increase on month and 7.85% increase on year.

The Taiwan-based touch poanel maker has totaled US$2.078 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 21.24% compared with the same 8-month period last year.

TPK in early August announced its fourth consecutive profitable quarter for the three-month period ending June 30, recording net profits of NT$327 million (US$10.83 million), although earnings were down 46.91% from the previous quarter.

Also in early August, TPK appointed HH Chiang as its new president and CEO, replacing outgoing Michael Chung.

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: revenues TPK

Companies: TPK Holding

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link