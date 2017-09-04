TPK reports increased revenues for August

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 4 September 2017]

TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of US$339.485 million for August 2017, representing a 7.76% increase on month and 7.85% increase on year.

The Taiwan-based touch poanel maker has totaled US$2.078 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 21.24% compared with the same 8-month period last year.

TPK in early August announced its fourth consecutive profitable quarter for the three-month period ending June 30, recording net profits of NT$327 million (US$10.83 million), although earnings were down 46.91% from the previous quarter.

Also in early August, TPK appointed HH Chiang as its new president and CEO, replacing outgoing Michael Chung.