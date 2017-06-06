TPK Holding sees increased May revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.114 billion (US$236 million) for May, growing 9.54% on month and 23.56% on year, and NT$35.023 billion for January-May, rising 7.21% on year.

The revenue growth was mainly due to increased shipments of touch panels used in the new iPad and Surface Pro, according to market analysts. For the second quarter of 2017, TPK is expected to record consolidated revenues of NT$22.4 billion, gross margin of 5.7%, net operating margin of 0.8%, net profit of NT$111 million and net EPS of NT$0.32, the analysts noted.

TPK: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 7,114 9.5% 23.6% 35,023 7.2% Apr-17 6,494 (11.6%) 14.5% 27,909 3.7% Mar-17 7,347 14% 6.4% 21,415 0.8% Feb-17 6,445 (15.5%) 19.1% 14,069 (1.8%) Jan-17 7,624 (12.7%) (14.5%) 7,624 (14.5%) Dec-16 8,737 13.9% 11.9% 89,216 (26.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017