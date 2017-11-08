GIS reports strong earnings for 3Q17

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Touch panel provider General Interface Solution (GIS) has reported net profits of NT$2.59 billion (US$85.81 million) for the third quarter of 2017, up 81.6% on quarter and 162.3% on year. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$7.63.

Gross margin for the third quarter stood at 12.09%, down 1.08pp from a quarter earlier due to rising material costs.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits totaled NT$4.946 billion, increasing 286.8% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$15.51 for the nine-month period.

Meanwhile, the company has set an additional budget of NT$2.898 billion to ramp up capacity at its plant in Chengdu, China, pushing its total capex for 2017 to nearly NT$9 billion.

With added capital, the company is expected to enter trial production of backend OLED modules, according to industry sources.

Photo: Digitimes file photo