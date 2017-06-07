GIS sees May revenues increase

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

Touch panel maker General Interface Solution (GIS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.903 billion (US$262 million) for May, increasing 12.69% on month and 206.90% on year, and NT$33.121 billion for January-May, growing 23.40% on year.

The growth in May consolidated revenue was mainly due to increased shipments of MegaSite total-solution services for tablets, GIS said. MegaSite total-solution services integrate cover glass, touch sensors, panels and lamination.

For MegaSite total-solution services, GIS quotes US$80-90 for a 9.7-inch iPad, US$150-170 for a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and US$190-200 for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi, according to industry sources. GIS will take up 70-80% of 9.7-inch iPad shipments and over 70% of new 10.5-inch iPad Pro shipments in 2017, the sources noted.