TPK hikes 3D Touch price for iPhone with OLED, says paper

EDN, May 19; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 19 May 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holdings has quoted US$18-22 for 3D Touch solution for use in a new iPhone equipped with OLED panel to be launched later in 2017 and Apple has accepted the quote, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News (EDN).

For 3D Touch solution used in existing iPhone series, TPK and fellow maker General Interface Solution (GIS) quote US$7-9 per smartphone. The solution directly bonds 3D Touch sensors on LTPS TFT-LCD display panels of the iPhone, but 3D Touch solution for OLED panels entails bonding of a glass cover on the front and back side of an OLED panel each to reinforce the fragile OLED panel.

Due to the additional bonding of glass covers, overall processing cost for OLED-based 3D Touch solution is about 50% higher than that for the LCD-based one but the quotes for the client is about 150% higher. Therefore, TPK and GIS are expected to significantly benefit from Apple's orders for OLED-based 3D Touch solution.

TPK has passed certification for OLED-based 3D Touch solution and expects to obtain significant orders.