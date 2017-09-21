Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:53 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
33°C
GIS to foray into ultrasonic fingerprint sensor solutions in 2018
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 September 2017]

Touch panel specialist General Interface Solution (GIS) plans to enter volume production of ultrasonic fingerprint sensor olutions in 2018 targeting Android-based smartphone vendors and other niche markets, according to company CTO Paul Chen.

Leveraging on a technology strategic agreement with Qualcomm, GIS has completed the development of its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor module, which comes in a thickness of only 0.44mm, Chen revealed.

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, which are less susceptible to strong light environment as compared to optical sensor products, are likely to be adopted by Android phone vendors for their high-end models, Chen said.

GIS also plans to push its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor modules to high-end household appliances, automotive panels and other medicare devices, Chen added.

GIS will also step up efforts to penetrate into the automotive touch panel market targeting automakers in Europe and Japan in 2018. The company will focus on production of 7- to 10-inch automotive touch panels as well as other touch solutions for center information display (CID) products.

Meanwhile, GIS is also ramping up shipments of its roll-to-roll touch sensor solutions to the smartwatch sector. The company currently accounts for 25% of non-Apple smartwatch market as well as a 10% share of the global smartwatch market.

The global smartwatch market will continue to grow steadily in 2018, and demand for roll-to-roll touch sensor solutions will also expand accordingly, particularly when more vendors are expected to adopt flexible OLED panels for their coming models in the coming year, according to sources at GIS.

gis

GIS to start shipping ultrasonic fingerprint sensor solutions in 2018.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link