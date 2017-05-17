TPK looks to demand for out-cell touch solutions

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding expects to remain profitable from the second to fourth quarter of 2017 thanks to demand for out-cell (add-on) touch solutions arising from growing adoption of OLED panels for smartphones, said company chairman Michael Chiang at the company's 2017 shareholder meeting on May 16.

TPK will focus R&D on out-cell touch solutions for smartphones equipped with OLED panels, force-sensing touch solutions, flexible touch panels and automotive touch panels, Chiang said.

For automotive touch panels, TPK has entered the supply chains of Tesla and General Motors and will become a supplier for Germany-based automakers in second-half 2017, with the revenue proportion expected to rise from below 5% currently to 5% in 2018.

TPK's shareholders approved proposed fund-raising plans to issue up to 50 million new shares for private placement to introduce strategic investors; and up to 60 million new shares for floating GDRs (global depository receipts) and overseas convertible bonds worth US$100 million in total. Of the new shares to be issued for private placement, 20 million will be reserved for China-based touch panel maker Shenzhen O-film Tech, with which TPK signed for strategic cooperation in March 2017.

TPK posted consolidated revenues of NT$21.415 billion (US$704 million), gross margin of 5.60%, net operating profit of NT$120.3 million, net profit of NT$615.8 million and net EPS of NT$1.79 for first-quarter 2017.

TPK Holding chairman Michael Chiang

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, May 2017