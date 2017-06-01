Taipei, Saturday, June 3, 2017 09:52 (GMT+8)
General Interface Solution to issue 24-30 million new shares for floating GDR
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 June 2017]

Touch panel maker General Interface Solution on May 1 announced the issuance of 24-30 million new shares specifically for floating GDR (global depository receipts).

According to industry sources, the fund raiser may be specifically for introducing stake investment from Japan-based Nissha Printing.

Nissha Printing has been an exclusive supplier of film-based touch sensors used in iPads, and is expected to supply a solution for the new iPhone to be launched later in 2017, the sources said. Touch panel maker TPK Holding, Nissha Printing's Taiwan-based partner, has signed a strategic alliance with China-based film-based touch sensor maker Shenzhen O-film Tech via mutual stake investment, the sources noted. This is likely to motivate Nissha Printing to shift to partner with GIS, the sources indicated.

