GIS October revenues up on IGZO module shipments

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Touch module provider General Interface Solution (GIS) saw its consolidated revenues grow 11.67% on month and 58.64% on year to NT$17.843 billion (US$591.17 million) in October, reportedly buoyed by backend module assembly services for Sharp's IGZO notebook panel shipments for MacBook devices.

For the first 10 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$102.45 billion, increasing 67.99% from a year earlier.

Shipments of LCM products for notebooks will account for less than 10% of GIS's total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017, but the ratio will gradually ramp up starting in 2018, according to company sources.

Global shipments of IGZO notebook and tablet panels are expected to top 51 million units in 2017 compared to 17 million units shipped a year earlier, the sources indicated, citing data from market research firms.

GIS shares has been flat in Taiwan's stock market in recent trading as the company's gross margin is expected to drift down in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to rising material costs for the production of force touch modules for iPhone X devices, according to market sources.

IGZO module shipments pused up GIS's revnues in October.

Photo: Digitimes file photo