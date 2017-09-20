Touch Taiwan 2017: GIS, Young Fast demonstrating touch panel technologies

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Taiwan's leading touch panel solution providers, including General Interface Solution (GIS) and Young Fast Optoelectronics, are exhibiting their latest touch panel solutions at the ongoing Touch Taiwan 2017.

GIS is presenting a comprehensive range of smart touch display solutions, flexible touch modules, automotive touch panels, large-size electronic whiteboard products and 3D curved lamination solutions at the show.

GIS has customized the production of its automotive panels, made using injection cured display covers and 3D full integrated lamination process, which help drivers or passengers avoid being hurt by broken glass in cases of collision.

GIS is also highlighting an 85-inch electronic whiteboard, built using metal mesh technology and 4Kx2K display with a touch stylus, mouse and laser pen for video conferencing.

Meanwhile, Young Fast is showcasing its 3D curved touch panel lamination technology, which can handle production of up to 65-inch capacitive touch panels. The panels also use its patented OST (on screen touch) technology that enable multiple applications, according to the company.

Young Fast is also demonstrating its AD (active directory) board manufacturing capability. Incorporated with Type-C interface, power supply, audio/video and touch functionality, the company's AD boards are easy to install and operate.