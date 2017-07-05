TPK reports 55.6% on-year increase in June revenues

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.799 billion (US$292.44 million) for June 2017, representing a 23.7% increase on month and 55.6% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$43.823 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 14.35% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, TPK totaled NT$89.216 billion in consolidated revenues, down 26.49% sequentially on year.
TPK Holding's first-quarter 2017 net EPS came to NT$1.78, with its non-operating profit for the quarter mainly coming from gains of NT$440 million from disposing of a factory site in northern Taiwan and NT$370 million from selling its stake in China-based subsidiary TES Touch Embedded Solutions (Xiamen).
TPK has set aside a capital expenditure budget of NT$4.5 billion for 2017, with 80% to be used to set up 3D touch production capacity.
TPK: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jun-17
|
8,799
|
23.7%
|
55.6%
|
43,823
|
14.4%
May-17
|
7,114
|
9.5%
|
23.6%
|
35,023
|
7.2%
Apr-17
|
6,494
|
(11.6%)
|
14.5%
|
27,909
|
3.7%
Mar-17
|
7,347
|
14%
|
6.4%
|
21,415
|
0.8%
Feb-17
|
6,445
|
(15.5%)
|
19.1%
|
14,069
|
(1.8%)
Jan-17
|
7,624
|
(12.7%)
|
(14.5%)
|
7,624
|
(14.5%)
Dec-16
|
8,737
|
13.9%
|
11.9%
|
89,216
|
(26.5%)
Nov-16
|
7,672
|
(7.7%)
|
(39%)
|
80,480
|
(29.1%)
Oct-16
|
8,315
|
(4.4%)
|
(40.8%)
|
72,807
|
(27.9%)
Sep-16
|
8,702
|
(13.4%)
|
(32.5%)
|
64,492
|
(25.8%)
Aug-16
|
10,048
|
35.4%
|
(15%)
|
55,791
|
(24.7%)
Jul-16
|
7,419
|
31.2%
|
(22.2%)
|
45,743
|
(26.5%)
Jun-16
|
5,655
|
(1.8%)
|
(19.4%)
|
38,324
|
(27.3%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017