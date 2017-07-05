TPK reports 55.6% on-year increase in June revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.799 billion (US$292.44 million) for June 2017, representing a 23.7% increase on month and 55.6% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$43.823 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 14.35% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, TPK totaled NT$89.216 billion in consolidated revenues, down 26.49% sequentially on year.

TPK Holding's first-quarter 2017 net EPS came to NT$1.78, with its non-operating profit for the quarter mainly coming from gains of NT$440 million from disposing of a factory site in northern Taiwan and NT$370 million from selling its stake in China-based subsidiary TES Touch Embedded Solutions (Xiamen).

TPK has set aside a capital expenditure budget of NT$4.5 billion for 2017, with 80% to be used to set up 3D touch production capacity.

TPK: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jun-17 8,799 23.7% 55.6% 43,823 14.4% May-17 7,114 9.5% 23.6% 35,023 7.2% Apr-17 6,494 (11.6%) 14.5% 27,909 3.7% Mar-17 7,347 14% 6.4% 21,415 0.8% Feb-17 6,445 (15.5%) 19.1% 14,069 (1.8%) Jan-17 7,624 (12.7%) (14.5%) 7,624 (14.5%) Dec-16 8,737 13.9% 11.9% 89,216 (26.5%) Nov-16 7,672 (7.7%) (39%) 80,480 (29.1%) Oct-16 8,315 (4.4%) (40.8%) 72,807 (27.9%) Sep-16 8,702 (13.4%) (32.5%) 64,492 (25.8%) Aug-16 10,048 35.4% (15%) 55,791 (24.7%) Jul-16 7,419 31.2% (22.2%) 45,743 (26.5%) Jun-16 5,655 (1.8%) (19.4%) 38,324 (27.3%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017