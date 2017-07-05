Taipei, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 23:21 (GMT+8)
TPK reports 55.6% on-year increase in June revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.799 billion (US$292.44 million) for June 2017, representing a 23.7% increase on month and 55.6% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$43.823 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 14.35% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, TPK totaled NT$89.216 billion in consolidated revenues, down 26.49% sequentially on year.

TPK Holding's first-quarter 2017 net EPS came to NT$1.78, with its non-operating profit for the quarter mainly coming from gains of NT$440 million from disposing of a factory site in northern Taiwan and NT$370 million from selling its stake in China-based subsidiary TES Touch Embedded Solutions (Xiamen).

TPK has set aside a capital expenditure budget of NT$4.5 billion for 2017, with 80% to be used to set up 3D touch production capacity.

TPK: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

TPK: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jun-17

8,799

23.7%

55.6%

43,823

14.4%

May-17

7,114

9.5%

23.6%

35,023

7.2%

Apr-17

6,494

(11.6%)

14.5%

27,909

3.7%

Mar-17

7,347

14%

6.4%

21,415

0.8%

Feb-17

6,445

(15.5%)

19.1%

14,069

(1.8%)

Jan-17

7,624

(12.7%)

(14.5%)

7,624

(14.5%)

Dec-16

8,737

13.9%

11.9%

89,216

(26.5%)

Nov-16

7,672

(7.7%)

(39%)

80,480

(29.1%)

Oct-16

8,315

(4.4%)

(40.8%)

72,807

(27.9%)

Sep-16

8,702

(13.4%)

(32.5%)

64,492

(25.8%)

Aug-16

10,048

35.4%

(15%)

55,791

(24.7%)

Jul-16

7,419

31.2%

(22.2%)

45,743

(26.5%)

Jun-16

5,655

(1.8%)

(19.4%)

38,324

(27.3%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: revenues TPK

Companies: TPK Holding

