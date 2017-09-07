GIS revenues hit record high in August

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Touch module maker General Interface Solution (GIS) saw its consolidated revenues rise 9.08% on month and 120.85% on year to a record high of NT$14.11 billion (US$468.86 million) in August.

Accumulated 2017 sales through August totaled NT$68.63 billion, increasing 65.61% from a year earlier.

GIS, which supplies 3D force touch panels for Apple's iPhone products, will see its revenues and earnings both record significant growths in the third quarter of 2017 along with the launch of the next-generation iPhone devices, according to industry sources.

The company posted revenues of NT$23.381 billion, net profits of NT$1.425 billion and an EPS of NT$4.59 for the second quarter of 2017.

GIS is also teaming up with Sharp to produce IGZO panels' back-end modules for Apple's iPad Pro tablets, which will serve as another growth driver for the company, the sources added.

The company's stock price ebbed NT$2 to close at NT$359 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 6 session.

GIS ramping up revenues on increasing shipments to Apple.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017