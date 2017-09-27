GIS expects shipment momentum to continue into 4Q17

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

Touch panel solution provider General Interface Solution (GIS) expects its shipment momentum to continue into November, which will enable the company to post month-over-month revenue growth through the second half of 2017, according to company chairman Chou Hsien-ying.

The company began to ship its force touch modules for the new iPhone devices, mainly iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, at the end of second quarter and then started ramping up touch modules of iPhone X at the beginning of the third quarter, according to industry sources.

While shipments of touch panels for tablet applications accounted for 65% of GIS' total sales in the first half of 2017, sales of touch panels for smartphones will increase to 40-45% in the third quarter and remain there in the fourth quarter, Chou said.

In cooperation with Sharp, GIS will also begin shipping IGZO LCM products for notebook production in October 2017, Chou said, noting that LCM products will account for 3-5% of total sales in the fourth quarter of 2017.

However, the ratio of LCM products is expected to increase significantly in 2018, fueled by a capacity ramp to be carried out in the second half of 2017, Chou said.

GIS also plans to expand its production capacity of thin-film touch modules in the first quarter of 2018 as its current production of these modules is falling short of demand, Chou revealed.

GIS reportedly is in the supply chain of Apple's new iPhone devices.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017