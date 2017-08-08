Taipei, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 01:56 (GMT+8)
Touch module maker GIS sees earnings rise in 2Q17
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Touch module maker General Interface Solution (GIS) has reported net profits of NT$1.425 billion (US$47.15 million) for the second quarter of 2017, up 53% from the previous quarter. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$4.59 for the quarter, higher than market expectations of ranging from NT$3-4.

Gross margin for the second quarter stood at 13.17%, up 0.57pp from a quarter earlier.

For the first half of 2017, net profits totaled NT$2.356 billion, increasing 706.84% from a year earlier. EPS for the six-month period reached NT$7.64.

The company also saw its revenues expand 52.79% on month and 148.89% on year to a 20-month high of NT$12.935 billion in July, buoyed by increased orders from tablet clients.

GIS is expected to see its sales continue trending upwards from August to October along with the growing production volume of the next generation iPhone devices, according to industry sources.

GIS is expected to supply up to 60-70% touch modules of the OLED version of the new iPhone devices, which help drive revenue growth at the company due to the high ASP of the modules, said sources.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

