TPK raises US$237 million from GDR issue
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 September 2017]

Touch panel module maker TPK Holding has raised US$237 million in new funds by issuing 60 million new common shares in the form of global depository receipts (GDRs).

Each GDR, which equals one share, was available at NT$118.7 (US$3.95), representing a discount of 5.04% over the company's closing price of NT$125 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange during the September 5 session.

The company will use the funds to finance its business operations and improve its financial structure. The company will also keep its capex budget for 2017 unchanged at NT$4.7 billion, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report.

TPK reported earlier that it posted consolidated revenues of NT$10.251 billion (US$341.11 million) for August, up 7% on month and 2% on year. Accumulated 2017 revenues through August totaled NT$63.656 billion, increasing 14.1% from a year earlier.

