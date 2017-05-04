TPK revenues rise more than 14% on year in April

MOPS, May 4; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

TPK Holding has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.494 billion (US$215.52 million) for April 2017, representing a 11.61% drop on month and 14.48% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$27.909 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.71% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -5.08% and finished at NT$103.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 3, 2017.