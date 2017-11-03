Taipei, Friday, November 3, 2017 19:50 (GMT+8)
TPK sees EPS hit 5-year high in 3Q17
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

Touch panel maker TPK Holding saw its net profits surge to NT$870 million (US$28.8 million) in the third quarter of 2017, up 166% sequentially and 27% on year. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$2.37, the company's highest quarterly EPS in five years.

EPS for the first three quarters of 2017 came to NT$5.18 compared to a loss of NT$5.13 of a year earlier.

For the fourth quarter, TPK expects its revenues to stay flat at the same level of NT$30.51 billion it recorded a quarter earlier and its gross margin to slip to 3% from 4.4% due to changes in product mix.

TPK also announced revenues of NT$10.08 billion for October, down 5.6% on month but up 21.2% a year. For the 10 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$84.41 billion, increasing 15.94% from a year earlier.

October's performance met the company's expectations, said company CSO Freddie Liu, who added that revenues will remain steady in November and December without drastic changes, while shipment momentum is likely to continue into the first quarter of 2018.

While shipments of touch panels to the automobile sector currently account for 2-3% of total sales, Liu expects shipments to the segment to more than double in 2018.

