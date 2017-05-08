GIS NT$3.04 per share for 1Q17

Touch panel maker General Interface Solution (GIS) has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting net EPS of NT$3.04 (US$0.10).
GIS has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.013 billion for April, growing 6.16% on month and 50.09% on year, and those of NT$25.218 billion for January-April, rose 3.92% on year.
GIS: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$m)
Item
1Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
18,205
(38.54%)
(7.08%)
Gross margin
12.60%
(2.54pp)
3.97pp
Net operating profit
1,160
(56.14%)
136.20%
Net profit
930.7
(42.50%)
163.63%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017