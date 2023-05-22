中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, May 22, 2023
    19:28
  • Profile
  • Sign in
    •
    Trending
    CONNECT WITH US
    Backend firms may experience orders cut from Micron
    38min ago
    IC design houses cautious about 2024
    49min ago
    Mitac sees server order visibility stay low
    55min ago
    AUO, Innolux to showcase new panel tech at upcoming trade event in US
    1h ago
    WPG expects flat or slight revenue growth in 2Q23
    1h 5min ago
    Home Tech Semiconductors

    Who will benefit from China's Micron ban?

    Misha Lu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Following China's move on May 21 to prevent its critical IT infrastructure operators from procuring Micron products, citing national security concerns, China-based securities firms belive that it will drive the process of domestic substitution in China's low- to mid-end memory sector.

    China is Micron's second-largest market. In 2022, Micron's revenue reached US$30.8 billion, of which China accounted for 11%, or US$3.31 billion. Furthermore, in terms of product structure, Micron's revenue consists of US$22.4 billion from DRAM and US$7.8 billion from NAND Flash, accounting for 74% and 24% respectively.

    As Chinese media Ijiwei reported, China-based Guojin Securities believes that the decision will greatly benefit Chinese memory makers which directly compete with Micron, such as Ingenic, CXMT, YMTC, and GigaDevice. Meanwhile, CITIC Securities believes that wafer procurement is temporarily unaffected in the module sector, but the customers downstream may switch orders, benefiting domestic module manufacturers.

    Likewise, Huatai Securities believes that Chinese companies have already gained a foothold in the DRAM and NAND sectors. Currently, China's self-suffiency rate in the memory industry remains relatively low, and the Micron ban is expected to drive the substitution process in China's low- to mid-end memory sector.

    However, according to CITIC, Chinese companies may also shift their memory module/wafer procurement orders to non-US vendors such as Samsung and SK Hynix, creating opportunities for suppliers in their supply chains. Similarily, the Capital Group suggests that the worst-case scenario would see Micron'completely withdrawing from the China's memory market, leading to short-term order shifts to competitors such as YMTC, Samsung, and SK Hynix.

    Nevertheless, as Micron is the world's third-largest DRAM manufacturer and one of the top five NAND Flash chip manufacturers, it can redirect its sales efforts to other regions, according to the investment consultancy. After all, memory chip is a standardized product that can be sold anywhere, and the Capital Group estimates that this will only cause minor shifts in the market landscape without significant impacting global chip supply and demand or price fluctuations.

    Meanwhile, Cyberspace Administration of China did not specify the security threats posed by Micron products, nor did it disclose which specific Micron products will be banned. The move has cast uncertainty on the prospects of other U.S. semiconductor companies heavily reliant on the Chinese market, such as Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Intel.

    Categories
    Chips + components Memory chips
    Tags
    China Micron Samsung SK Hynix YMTC
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 15, 16:16
    APD showcases innovative medical power supplies at CMEF 2023, garnering market attention
    Friday 12 May 2023
    Silicon Catalyst announces "Silicon Startups Contest" in partnership with Arm
    Tuesday 2 May 2023
    iCatch Technology unveils CR3 automotive AI imaging SoC for in-cabin sensing
    Friday 28 April 2023
    Avalue launching Intel Atom embedded industrial motherboards, EMX-EHLP, with Intel Celeron/Atom SoC BGA processor
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 22, 10:22
    China becomes largest auto exporter, closes its gap with Germany in EV exports
    Monday 22 May 2023
    Chip developer Black Sesame will supply Hongqi to build autonomous driving platform
    Monday 22 May 2023
    Are Tesla's price cuts a winning strategy?
    Monday 22 May 2023
    Major carmakers, unicorn startups trimming software manpower to cut costs