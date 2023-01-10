中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Jan 11, 2023
    09:29
    light rain
    21°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    MediaTek sees 4Q22 revenue come within guidance
    2min ago
    TSMC obtains 3nm chip orders from Broadcom
    6min ago
    Passive component makers see inventory adjustments near end
    10h 47min ago
    Taiwan MOSFET firms shift focus to high-end, niche-market apps
    11h 8min ago
    Novatek sees 4Q22 revenue beat guidance
    11h 32min ago
    Laster Tech reports record 2022 revenue
    Jan 10, 20:00
    AUO, HannStar see 2022 revenue decline
    Jan 10, 18:05
    Oppo gearing up for volume production of in-house developed handset chip
    Jan 10, 17:26
    Nanya swings to loss in 4Q22
    Jan 10, 17:20
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Micron launches 9400 NVMe SSD for data center workloads

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Micron Technology has announced the Micron 9400 NVMe SSD is in volume production and immediately available from channel partners and to global OEM customers. The drive is designed to manage the most demanding data center workloads, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) training, machine learning (ML) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications, the company said.

    The new Micron 9400 NVMe SSD delivers an industry-leading 30.72 terabytes (TB) of storage capacity, superior workload performance versus the competition, and 77% improved input/output operations per second (IOPS). The drive is the world's fastest PCIe Gen4 data center U.3 drive shipping and delivers consistently low latency at all capacity points, the company claimed.

    The Micron 9400 SSD's industry-leading capacity of 30TB doubles the maximum capacity of Micron's prior-generation NVMe SSDs. A standard two-rack-unit 24-drive server loaded with 30.72TB Micron 9400 SSDs provides total storage of 737TB per server. By doubling capacity per SSD, Micron is enabling enterprises to store the same amount of data in half as many servers.

    The Micron 9400 SSD also sets a new performance standard for PCIe Gen4 storage by delivering 1.6M IOPS for 100% 4K random reads, the company indicated. The drive's capacity and performance enable larger datasets and accelerate epoch time, the total number of iterations of data in one cycle for training machine learning models - leading to more efficient utilization of graphics processing units (GPU).

    While many SSDs are designed for pure read or write use cases, the Micron 9400 was designed with real-world applications in mind, the company said. Mixed workloads are prevalent in many data center applications, including caching, online transaction processing, high-frequency trading, AI, and performance-focused databases requiring extreme performance.

    "As the world's most innovative organizations continue to adopt cloud and digital-first strategies, WEKA and our partners are focused on removing obstacles to data-driven innovation," said Liran Zvibel, co-founder and chief executive officer of Weka, in Micron's statement. "High-performance, high-capacity storage like the Micron 9400 SSD provides the critical underlying technology to accelerate access to data and time to insights that drive tremendous business value."

    Also in the same statement, Supermicro co-founder and senior VP of business development Wally Liaw said "the Micron 9400 SSD delivers an immense storage volume of over 30TB into every drive while simultaneously supporting optimized workloads and faster system throughput for advanced applications."

    "High performance, capacity and low latency are critical features for enterprises seeking to maximize their investments in AI/ML and supercomputing systems," said Alvaro Toledo, VP and GM of data center storage at Micron. "Thanks to its industry-leading 30TB capacity and stunning performance with over 1 million IOPS in mixed workloads, the Micron 9400 SSD packs larger datasets into each server and accelerates machine learning training, which equips users to squeeze more out of their GPUs."

    The Micron 9400 SSD is available in a U.3 form factor that is backward-compatible with U.2 sockets and comes in capacities ranging from 6.4TB to 30.72TB.

    Categories
    Chips + components Memory chips
    Tags
    AI artificial intelligence Asia business capacity Cloud data center GM GPU HPC machine learning Micron PCIe Gen4 SSD storage Supermicro
    Related stories
    Dec 27
    Enterprise storage demand to pick up as early as 2Q23
    Sep 2
    Micron announces US$15 billion in new fab investment in Idaho following Chips Act
    Jul 27
    Micron kicks off volume production of 232-layer NAND
    Jun 14
    Geared up for DDR5 transition: Q&A with Micron EVP Sumit Sadana
    Mar 4
    Micron sampling 176-layer NAND SSD for data centers
    Dec 22, 2021
    Micron sees AI, 5G and EV drive memory demand growth
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 10, 10:21
    SINTRONES actively takes part in environmental sustainability with excellent product design capabilities alongside innovative green engineering
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    Sheeva.AI and AeonCharge announce new strategic partnership to improve EV charging experience
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    The autonomous mover for everyone: World premiere of HOLON vehicle at CES 2023
    Monday 9 January 2023
    GIGABYTE at CES 2023: Power of computing to reshape world
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jan 10, 15:48
    Mercedes-Benz to build 400 high-power charging hubs in North America by 2027
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    Ford to partner with LG on Turkey battery plant, drops SK
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    Taiwan 'Chips Act' is not all about chips, it's about innovation
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    XPeng secures partnership with mobility service providers to grow market share