中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 6, 2022
    10:02
    light rain
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    MiniLED demand to take off for automotive displays in 2023
    Dec 5, 21:17
    Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam favorite for Taiwan PCB manufacturing relocation
    Dec 5, 20:57
    IC test interface solution providers positive about 5G smartphone demand
    Dec 5, 20:04
    Server DRAM contract prices to hit bottom by 1Q23
    Dec 5, 19:44
    Largan posts increased November revenue
    Dec 5, 19:33
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Intel unveils 2D and 3D IC research breakthroughs to extend Moore's Law

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    At the IEEE International Electron Device Meeting (IEDM) 2022, Intel unveiled research breakthroughs in 2D and 3D IC packaging technologies fueling its innovation pipeline for keeping its promises to put a trillion transistors on an integrated circuit (IC) by 2030.

    Intel showcased advancements in 3D packaging technology with a new 10x improvement in density; new materials for 2D transistor scaling beyond RibbonFET, including super-thin material just 3 atoms thick; new possibilities in energy efficiency and memory for higher-performing computing; and advancements for quantum computing, according to a company press release.

    At IEDM 2022, Intel's Components Research Group presented its innovations across three key areas, including new 3D hybrid bonding packaging technology to enable seamless integration of chiplets; super-thin, 2D materials to fit more transistors onto a single chip; and new possibilities in energy efficiency and memory for higher-performing computing.

    Components Research Group researchers have identified new materials and processes that blur the line between packaging and silicon.

    "We reveal critical next steps on the journey to extending Moore's Law to a trillion transistors on a package, including advanced packaging that can achieve an additional 10x interconnect density, leading to quasi-monolithic chips (QMC). Intel's materials innovations have also identified practical design choices that can meet the requirements of transistor scaling using novel material just 3 atoms thick, enabling the company to continue scaling beyond RibbonFET," said Intel's Component Research Group in the press release.

    Intel is also building a viable path to 300 mm GaN-on-silicon wafers by making breakthroughs to demonstrate a 20 times gain over industry standard GaN and set an industry record figure-of-merit for high-performance power delivery.

    In the area of quantum computing, Intel said it continues to introduce new concepts in physics with breakthroughs in delivering better ways to store quantum information by gathering a better understanding of various interface defects that could act as environmental disturbances affecting quantum data.

    Tom's Hardware in an analysis wrote that QMC is a new hybrid bonding technique that features sub-3 micron pitches and results in a 10X increase in power efficiency and performance density over the research Intel submitted at last year's IEDM. That paper covered an approach with 10-micron pitches, which was already a 10X improvement. As this year's paper demonstrated, Intel has found a pathway to a 100X improvement in just a few years.

    However, Tom's Hardware's deputy managing editor Paul Acorn pointed out that Intel's Components Research Group lays the initial groundwork for the company's future technologies, but not all of these initiatives will result in products that ship to market. "Those that do come to market would typically arrive in 5 to 10 years."

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    2022 3D DeepTech IC Intel law
    Related stories
    Dec 2
    Patent deployments crucial for commercializing quantum technologies
    Dec 1
    Chip war: who are the winners? A conversation with Dr. Yongwook Ryu
    Nov 22
    Intel foundry leader to depart, shaking up Gelsinger's turnaround plan
    Nov 10
    Chiplet interconnect startup Eliyan, backed by Intel and Micron, announced successful tape-out on TSMC's 5nm node
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Innovations
    Innovations
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 30, 10:37
    HealthcareEXPO TW 2022: Wincomm exhibits endoscopy AI and telehealth solutions with partners
    Monday 28 November 2022
    Modern desktop and innovation
    Thursday 24 November 2022
    With years of experience in medical power markets, Asian Power Devices showcases new products at CMEF 2022
    Tuesday 22 November 2022
    Fusion Worldwide named Outstanding International Branded Distributor
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Dec 5, 12:38
    Tri-party effort needed to realize EV ambitions in the future
    Monday 5 December 2022
    Taiwan power components makers to strengthen support for Tesla in 2023
    Monday 5 December 2022
    Tesla set to reduce Shanghai output in sign of sluggish demand
    Monday 5 December 2022
    GM, LGES to increase battery production in the US; Volkswagen explores Canadian cell site