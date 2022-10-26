中文網
    Qualcomm's automotive business strides on, Snapdragon to be found in Volvo's new flagship EV

    Misha Lu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Swedish automaker Volvo's new electric flagship due to be publicly presented on November 9 will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. As EENews Automotive reports, the electric EV EX90 will possess a vertical large central display and a smaller, horizontal display placed directly in front of the driver. While the smaller screen displays essential driving information, the larger one displays infotainment data, navigational maps, and information related to vehicle status.

    The Snapdragon Cockpit Platform is a part of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis that also includes Snapdragon Ride - Qualcomm's solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Snapdragon Auto Connectivity - covering cellular, Wifi and Bluetooth connections, and Snapdragon's Car-to-Cloud Services for software updates across a vehicle's life cycle. The digital chasis also includes Qualcomm's positioning technologies and its cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology that is currently deployed in China.

    The focuses of the Digital Chassis reflects Qualcomm's unified technology roadmap once described by company CEO Christiano Amon as resting on three pillars: constant cloud connection, a new architecture for edge computing and the ability to scale AI at the edge. In its Q3 earnings release, Qualcomm recorded a US$350 million revenue in its automotive business driven by its digital cockpit products, with year-on-year growth of 38%. At the earnings call, Qualcomm also counted its automotive design win pipeline at US$19 billion, but updated the figure to US$30 billion in its September Automotive Investor Day. Last November, the company also targeted a US$700 billion addressable market by the end of the decade, rising from the current estimation of US$100 billion.

    Apart from Volvo, the US-based chipmaker is also in partnerships with other leading automakers. In March, Qualcomm announced cooperation with BMW Group to develop autonomous driving technology. From the second half of 2022, Honda is also expected to use the third-generation of Snapdragon Cockpit Platform in the US market, before bringing it to the global market in 2023. From 2023 to 2024, the chipmaker's digital cockpit platform will also be found in vehicles produced by Mercedes-Benz and brands under Stellantis.

