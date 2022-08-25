CWTC obtains leadframe orders for automotive miniLED devices

Chang Wah Technology (CWTC) has newly developed leadframes for miniLED device applications, which have cut into the supply chain of tier-1 Europe-based LED manufacturers, with shipments already on their way to carmakers, according to industry sources.

The new leadframes are based on QFN (quad-flat no-leads) technology and are already being used in automotive monitors and desktop PCs, the sources said.

CWTC chairman Canon Huang said the company will focus on traditional, high-end, and miniLED leadframe products and expects monthly revenue to reach US$100 million by 2025. CWTC will first target automotive display panels and desktop monitors.

Outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) vendors play an important role in the semiconductor industry, as BT, ABF, and leadframes are all important substrates for flip chip packaging (FC) and wire bonding (WB).

According to Huang, demand is stable for automotive and industrial control IC leadframes but is not good for consumer electronics. The outlook in the second half is unclear due to factors such as the power cuts in China's Sichuan province, inflation and rising interest rates; however, he expects the picture to become clearer in October.

Demand has remained stable for CWTC due to its more advanced pre-mold process technology leadframe products.

Huang pointed out that miniLED is brighter, lasts longer, and is more cost efficient than OLED.

Huang is optimistic about miniLED growth in vehicle displays. At present, European LED manufacturers are leading the field, with Chinese and Korean makers right behind.

CWTC Group continues to develop its miniLED layout. The group's chip-on-film (COF) substrate subsidiary JMC Electronics is developing high-end miniLED substrates. Its monthly production capacity for miniLED leadframes is expected to reach 200,000 pieces; each piece can be cut into five substrate pieces, yielding a monthly capacity of one million substrates.

Based on market estimates, CWTC could see an annual growth of 10% in 2022. Despite a drop in volume for certain products, CWTC's overall profit performance in 2022 is expected to remain solid, bolstered by high-end products and favorable exchange rates.