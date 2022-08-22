中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 23, 2022
    10:15
    mostly clear
    33°C
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    India roundup: India's semiconductor end products market likely to reach US$300 billion by 2026

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei

    Credit: AFP

    As India strives to build its first semiconductor fab, Lam Research views this as an opportunity for expansion in the Indian market, while companies such as Ola Electric and Mahindra & Mahindra are speeding up their development of EVs.

    India's semiconductor end products market likely to reach US$300 billion by 2026

    According to India Semiconductor Market Report, 2019-2026, a joint research by the India Electrics & Semiconductor Association and Counterpoint Research, the market of end products with chip content will grow from US$119 billion in 2021 to US$300 billion in 2026.

    India's PC shipment growth slows

    According to IDC, PC shipments in India increased by 17.8% to 3.74 million units in the second quarter of 2022. Despite India's higher growth compared with the 15.3% decline in global shipments in the same period, the less than four million units shipped in India is the lowest in the past four quarters, and the growth rate of 17.8% is also the lowest in the past eight quarters.

    Lam Research to open new R&D center eyeing chip investment boom in India

    According to Mint, US-based semiconductor equipment provider Lam Research will open its second R&D center in Bangalore in September. Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager of Lam Research India, told Mint that while chip manufacturing in India is still developing, Lam Research has been participating in the market from the design perspective.

    Ola Electric to launch electric four-wheelers in 2024

    According to Bloomberg, after launching electric two-wheelers in 2021 and ranking top five in India's electric two-wheelers market, SoftBank-backed Ola Electric announced that it would launch its first and made-in-India electric four-wheeler products in 2024.

    Mahindra to source more EV components from Volkswagen

    Reuters reported that Mahindra & Mahindra and Volkswagen decided to expand their cooperation on EVs, in which Volkswagen will supply EV components to Mahindra's EV platform, called INGLO. Volkswagen and Mahindra & Mahindra have announced a partnership in which Mahindra & Mahindra will source electric motors, batteries, and cells from Volkswagen to accelerate EV development.

