Apple thrives in India while Android vendors suffer

Despite rising inflation and declining smartphone shipments, Apple is still thriving and expected to see record sales in India as other Android smartphone vendors braces for an economic downturn.

According to Mint, Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the latest earnings call that Apple saw strong double-digit growth in Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam, with revenue in India almost doubling.

Apple's results stand in stark contrast to the overall smartphone market. According to Counterpoint Research, global smartphone shipments declined by an annual 9% in the second quarter, and IDC's data shows that India's smartphone market contracts declined by 1% in the first half of 2022. However, CMR said in the latest market tracker that iPhone shipments in India increased by 94% yearly in the second quarter.

The inflation, which led to an overall smartphone shipment decline in India, has a relatively limited impact on Apple's target consumers. The shipments of smartphones priced above US$500 grew 83% annually in the second quarter, with Apple having a 53% share in the market.

According to Business Today report earlier this year, Apple India's sales may grow from INR228.45 billion (US$2.8 billion) in fiscal 2021 (April 2020 to March 2021) to more than INR300 billion (US$ 3.8 billion) in fiscal 2022. India still accounts for a small portion of Apple's global annual revenue of nearly US$400 billion, but its share is rising.

Refurbished smartphones are expected to grow as the economy slows. According to The Economic Times, Glen Cardoza, a senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, said that the growth of the refurbished smartphone market seems high, possibly even more than new smartphones.

Apple may also benefit from the boom of the refurbished smartphone market. According to Hindustan Times, a Cashify survey of 8,000 Indian consumers across states shows that Xiaomi (25%), Apple(16%), and Samsung (15%) are the top three brands of used smartphones sold to customers.

Source: IDC. Compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022