India's PC market growth slows while Apple charges ahead

Amid the rapidly cooling global PC market, India's PC market is relatively hot but has started to feel the pinch of global inflation. However, Apple is poised to charge ahead with more than 50% of annual growth.

According to IDC, PC shipments in India increased by 17.8% to 3.74 million units in the second quarter of 2022. Despite India's higher growth compared with the 15.3% decline in global shipments in the same period, the less than 4 million units shipped in India is the lowest in the past four quarters, and the growth rate of 17.8% is also the lowest in the past eight quarters.

Regarding market share, HP still ranked first with a market share of 30.8%, with Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus occupying 21.6%, 19.6%, 8.9%, and 6.1%, respectively. Asus has the highest annual shipment growth rate of 53.3% among the top five brands.

According to IDC, except for the government orders, the demand for commercial and consumer PCs has slowed, with the shipment growth rate of notebooks dropping from an average of 30% in the past three quarters to only 7.3% in the second quarter, reaching a shipment of 2.6 million. Desktop buying was relatively strong, with more than 1 million shipments for a second consecutive quarter.

Navkendar Singh, associate vice president of devices research at IDC India, said that increased channel inventory and slowing demand are a matter of concern, and high inflation, fear of recession, and dollar price fluctuations might slow PC shipments with the upcoming online festivals be a ray of hope in the consumer segment.

Amid the global and Indian PC market gloomy outlook, Apple keeps its momentum in both the consumer and commercial segments. The Economic Times, citing Counterpoint Research data, reported that Mac shipments in India increased by 50% annually in the first half of 2022 and doubled its market share in the enterprise market to close to 5%. Furthermore, Apple's PC market share in India's consumer market has surpassed Acer's 3.8%.

The Economic Times reported that Apple had done well to expand the number of corporate resellers and footprint in the tier-1 and tier 2 towns. Besides, India's IT major Wipro decided to provide MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros to university hires who come from college to Wipro to attract and retain top talents.

On the other hand, India is trying to woo PC manufacturers to set up factories in India. However, due to companies' lack of interest in aggressively investing in manufacturing PCs in India, Business Standard reported that India's ministry of electronics and information technology is negotiating with multinationals and may rework the incentive policy to attract multinational manufacturers for notebooks, tablets, AIO PCs, and servers to invest in India.

Source: IDC. Compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022