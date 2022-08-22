Power restriction in western China has little impact on panel supply

The provincial government of Sichuan, western China, restricted power supply to local factories during August 15-20 and this will have a little substantial impact on overall supply of display panels, industry experts analyzed.

China-based BOE Technology has an 8.6th-generation (8.6G) LCD panel factory, a 4.5G one, and two 6G flexible AMOLED panel factories in Sichuan, while China-based HKC has an 8.6G LCD panel factory there.

As restriction of power supply was not to temporarily stop power supply but to reduce power supply during some designated time intervals, BOE arranged a temporary stoppage of operation of some equipment to decrease total power consumption, a bid not to suspend production for a while. In contrast, HKC nearly stopped production temporarily at the factory in Sichuan.

In fact, it is impossible to completely stop the operation of a panel production line because resumption of operation takes at least one month.

As China- and Taiwan-based panel makers have begun to reduce output to cope with decreased demand, a decrease in panel production is actually a small further reduction in production, resulting in only a small decrease in total panel supply.

On the demand side, demand for panels by vendors has shrunk a great deal along with decreased demand for consumer electronics arising from the impact of inflation and therefore panel makers are cleaning inventories. Panel makers are likely to lower inventory levels to a normal one the earliest in the first quarter of 2023.

As demand for panels is already weak, the restriction of power supply will not affect demand.