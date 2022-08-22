中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 23, 2022
    10:15
    mostly clear
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    TSMC to see 3nm chip output contribute to revenue substantially in 1H23
    2min ago
    Brand PC vendors eye Mexico for possible production hub
    Aug 22, 20:26
    Backend firms gearing up for production for new MacBook chips
    Aug 22, 20:21
    Quanta reportedly to boost workforce at new plant in Mexico
    Aug 22, 20:05
    GIS reiterates sales guidance for 3Q22
    Aug 22, 18:39
    COF packaging material suppliers conservative about 2H22 prospects
    Aug 22, 18:03
    Mobile AP vendors under pressure to cut prices
    Aug 22, 17:57
    Taiwan foundries remain firm on prices
    Aug 22, 17:57
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Power restriction in western China has little impact on panel supply

    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The provincial government of Sichuan, western China, restricted power supply to local factories during August 15-20 and this will have a little substantial impact on overall supply of display panels, industry experts analyzed.

    China-based BOE Technology has an 8.6th-generation (8.6G) LCD panel factory, a 4.5G one, and two 6G flexible AMOLED panel factories in Sichuan, while China-based HKC has an 8.6G LCD panel factory there.

    As restriction of power supply was not to temporarily stop power supply but to reduce power supply during some designated time intervals, BOE arranged a temporary stoppage of operation of some equipment to decrease total power consumption, a bid not to suspend production for a while. In contrast, HKC nearly stopped production temporarily at the factory in Sichuan.

    In fact, it is impossible to completely stop the operation of a panel production line because resumption of operation takes at least one month.

    As China- and Taiwan-based panel makers have begun to reduce output to cope with decreased demand, a decrease in panel production is actually a small further reduction in production, resulting in only a small decrease in total panel supply.

    On the demand side, demand for panels by vendors has shrunk a great deal along with decreased demand for consumer electronics arising from the impact of inflation and therefore panel makers are cleaning inventories. Panel makers are likely to lower inventory levels to a normal one the earliest in the first quarter of 2023.

    As demand for panels is already weak, the restriction of power supply will not affect demand.

    Categories
    Display panel Displays + photonics
    Tags
    BOE Technology China panel Supply
    Related stories
    Aug 19
    China power cuts bring uncertainty to notebook supply
    Aug 18
    China panel, battery, solar production constrained by Sichuan power cuts
    Aug 18
    Polysilicon production in western China may affected by temporary power outage
    Aug 18
    More Chinese manufacturing hubs impose power restrictions
    Aug 16
    IC backend materials suppliers say China power cuts 'controllable'
    Aug 16
    Power cuts in China's Sichuan to constrain output at local plants
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    Supply Chain Summit
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 22, 09:43
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 22, 11:01
    Foxconn plans to establish ESG green energy fund as impact of extreme weather on supply chain intensifies
    Monday 22 August 2022
    China exempts NEV purchase tax until end of 2023, maintaining incentives in market
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Taiflex to set up flexible CCL plant in Thailand
    Monday 22 August 2022
    India-Taiwan cooperation: Q&A with India Taipei Association director general Gourangalal Das