E Ink to expand e-paper production capacity

E Ink Holdings (EIH) will build new production lines in Taiwan for making e-paper film and in China for making e-paper materials, according to company chairman and CEO Johnson Lee.

EIH will add two more e-paper film production lines, bringing the total to six at its headquarters site under construction in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, and will invest NT$3.305 billion (US$111 million) to construct a new factory also in northern Taiwan, Lee said an August 17 investors conference.

It will invest CNY325 million (US$48 million) to add production lines of e-paper materials at an existing factory of Transcend Optronics, its subsidiary in China, said Lee.

The two additional lines at the headquartes site will be completed in the third or fourth quarter of 2023, Lee said.

The completion of the new factory will hinge on market conditions, Lee noted.

For the capacity expansion, EIH has set aside a capex budget of NT$5.0-6.0 billion in total for 2022-2024.

Weak demand for consumer electronics has affected demand for e-paper readers and notebooks, Lee indicated. Shipments of e-paper modules used in e-paper readers in second-half 2022 are expected to decrease by less than 10% from the corresponding target, but 2022 shipments will grow slightly on year because first-half 2022 shipments increase sharply on year, Lee said.

EIH has allocated more capacity for making e-paper modules used in electronic shelf labels, Lee said, adding demand for electronic shelf labels is on the rise and their penetration is likely to rise to over 10% by year-end 2022.

Lee expects color e-paper to grow in penetration in e-books and notebooks and electronic shelf labels in the near future, and EIH aims to reduce production cost for color e-paper to a level lower than that for LCD panels, Lee indicated.

With business operational performance in the second quarter of 2022 improving on quarter, E Ink expects consolidated revenues and operating profit to grow in the third quarter and further in the fourth quarter, Lee said.

E Ink posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.452 billion, gross margin of 47.14% and net profit of NT$2.374 billion for second-quarter 2022, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$13.413 billion, gross margin of 47.60% and net profit of NT$3.835 billion for first-half 2022.