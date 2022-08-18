Taiwan enterprises see southbound investments outpace capital injections in China

Taiwan's efforts in promoting its New Southbound Policy, designed to enhance economic and trade ties with ASEAN, South Asia, Australia and New Zealand, are paying off significantly in terms of investment expansions.

Statistics from China Information Credit Service (CICS) show that aggregate investments made by Taiwanese enterprises in 18 countries covered by the policy came to US$2.065 billion in the first half of 2022, exceeding, for the first time ever, the corresponding figure of US$1.796 billion for their investments in China.

The same tallies indicate Taiwan's southbound investments hit a record high of US$3.68 billion in 2017 after the new policy kicked off that year. But the figure declined to US$2.4 billion in 2018 and edged up to US$2.79 billion in 2019 and US$2.83 billion in 2020.

But major Taiwanese enterprises have since 2021 sharply expanded their investments in the southbound regions after factoring in geopolitical risks and the requirements by brand vendor clients. Their investments in the regions shot up 106.0% annually to a new high of US$5.83 billion last year, in contrast to declines in their investments in China.

CICS data also shows that total first-quarter 2022 southbound investment profits recognized by companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) reached NT$162.18 billion (US$5.406 billion), shooting up 187.6% on year and also soaring past for the first time the corresponding figure of NT$102.645 billion for their China investments, which was down 10.6% on year. CICS said it remains to be seen whether this will serve as a prelude to a golden cross of investment profits between both areas.

CICS said the decline in investment returns from China is probably associated with China's lackluster economic growth, reaching only 2.5% in the first half of the year, compared to 4.4% in Singapore and 6.42% in Vietnam.

TWSE-listed companies' combined returns from China investments are estimated at only NT$120 billion for the second quarter, down from NT$142.6 billion of a year earlier. Their corresponding southbound investment returns are projected to grow sequentially to NT$180 billion in the secnd quarter.