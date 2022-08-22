SEA roundup: Apple Watch reportedly to be made in Vietnam

Apple reportedly is urging suppliers to build more test production lines in Vietnam, a move highlighting the country's upgrading manufacturing capabilities. Indonesia wants not only made-in-Indonesia's Tesla batteries but also cars.

Nikkei Asia, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain from China to Vietnam and making suppliers set up test production lines for more products, including the more sophisticated Apple Watch.

Indonesia urges Tesla to make cars locally

Joko Widodo, president of Indonesia, told Bloomberg that Indonesia wants Tesla to make cars in Indonesia, not just batteries, adding that Indonesia is willing to give Tesla more time for the investments.

Vietnam data localization rule to be effective from October

According to Reuters, Vietnam's government ordered technology firms, including Google and Meta, to store user data, such as financial records and biometric data, in Vietnam starting from October. Foreign firms are allowed to have a 12-month period to set up local data storage and representative offices.

Southeast Asia smartphone shipments drop 7% quarterly

Canalys's latest market tracker shows that due to inflation, smartphone shipments in Southeast Asian countries declined by a quarterly 7% to 24.5 million units, with shipments in Thailand seeing a quarterly decline of 14%.

Vietnam's state telecom giant proposes to make chips locally

According to VN Express, Viettel, Vietnam's military-owned group, proposed to Vietnamese prime minister Pham Min Chinh to produce chips for domestic and overseas demand, with Chinh saying Viettel should research and produce chips to serve the country's digital transformation process.