中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 23, 2022
    10:16
    mostly clear
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    TSMC to see 3nm chip output contribute to revenue substantially in 1H23
    3min ago
    Brand PC vendors eye Mexico for possible production hub
    Aug 22, 20:26
    Backend firms gearing up for production for new MacBook chips
    Aug 22, 20:21
    Quanta reportedly to boost workforce at new plant in Mexico
    Aug 22, 20:05
    GIS reiterates sales guidance for 3Q22
    Aug 22, 18:39
    COF packaging material suppliers conservative about 2H22 prospects
    Aug 22, 18:03
    Mobile AP vendors under pressure to cut prices
    Aug 22, 17:57
    Taiwan foundries remain firm on prices
    Aug 22, 17:57
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    SEA roundup: Apple Watch reportedly to be made in Vietnam

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Apple reportedly is urging suppliers to build more test production lines in Vietnam, a move highlighting the country's upgrading manufacturing capabilities. Indonesia wants not only made-in-Indonesia's Tesla batteries but also cars.

    Vietnam to make Apple Watch in Vietnam

    Nikkei Asia, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain from China to Vietnam and making suppliers set up test production lines for more products, including the more sophisticated Apple Watch.

    Indonesia urges Tesla to make cars locally

    Joko Widodo, president of Indonesia, told Bloomberg that Indonesia wants Tesla to make cars in Indonesia, not just batteries, adding that Indonesia is willing to give Tesla more time for the investments.

    Vietnam data localization rule to be effective from October

    According to Reuters, Vietnam's government ordered technology firms, including Google and Meta, to store user data, such as financial records and biometric data, in Vietnam starting from October. Foreign firms are allowed to have a 12-month period to set up local data storage and representative offices.

    Southeast Asia smartphone shipments drop 7% quarterly

    Canalys's latest market tracker shows that due to inflation, smartphone shipments in Southeast Asian countries declined by a quarterly 7% to 24.5 million units, with shipments in Thailand seeing a quarterly decline of 14%.

    Vietnam's state telecom giant proposes to make chips locally

    According to VN Express, Viettel, Vietnam's military-owned group, proposed to Vietnamese prime minister Pham Min Chinh to produce chips for domestic and overseas demand, with Chinh saying Viettel should research and produce chips to serve the country's digital transformation process.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    Apple Apple Watch battery Indonesia SEA roundup Thailand vehicle Vietnam
    Related stories
    Aug 18
    Taiwan enterprises see southbound investments outpace capital injections in China
    Aug 18
    Vietnam becomes 'new China' in Apple's production
    Aug 17
    SEA countries have their own ways of securing chips
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Asia
    Asia
    DIGITIMESAsia 8/25 Free Registration
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 22, 09:43
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 22, 11:01
    Foxconn plans to establish ESG green energy fund as impact of extreme weather on supply chain intensifies
    Monday 22 August 2022
    China exempts NEV purchase tax until end of 2023, maintaining incentives in market
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Taiflex to set up flexible CCL plant in Thailand
    Monday 22 August 2022
    India-Taiwan cooperation: Q&A with India Taipei Association director general Gourangalal Das