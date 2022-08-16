Top-5 brands see notebook shipments dive in July, says DIGITIMES Research

The global top-5 notebook brands (not including Apple) saw their combined shipments slip 28% on month and over 30% on year in July as the worsening global economy continues undermining market demand and dimming the industry's outlook, according to DIGITIMES Research's latest Notebook Tracker figures.

Lenovo remained the largest notebook brand in July but suffered the worst on-month decline among the top-5 due to its high comparison base in June. Hewlett-Packard (HP) had a smaller on-month shipment decline than Lenovo due to improved IC supply.

Dell had the smallest on-month shipment drop of the top-5 in July since the enterprise sector, Dell's key market, had better than average performance.

The top-3 ODMs' combined notebook shipments only decreased 11% on month in July, a better performance than the top-5 brands' since Quanta Computer still had many unfulfilled orders that had been deferred from the second quarter of 2022 during the COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the DIGITIMES Research figures show.