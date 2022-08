DIGITIMES Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2022

Notebook Tracker data services. Please The DIGITIMES Research analysis you are trying to open requires subscription todata services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.

The global top-5 notebook brands (not including Apple) saw their combined shipments slip 28% on month and over 30% on year in July as the worsening global economy has continued undermining market demand and dimming the industry's outlook.