    Enpower Greentech to launch light lithium metal batteries with high energy density
    2min ago
    PCB maker Eiso sees diversification effort bear fruit
    Aug 16, 22:35
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Silicone distributor Topco braces for weak 3Q22

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Topco chairman Pan Chen-cheng. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Topco Technologies, which distributes silicone materials for Japan-based Shin-Etsu Chemical, expects weak performance in the third quarter of 2022 due to inventory correction in the related supply chain.

    According to company chairman Pan Chen-cheng, the correction involves every segment in the supply chain, from raw materials to components, assembly plants, and brand vendors, adding that the process may last for two quarters.

    Pan said that the company expects its gross margin to decline to 17.5% in the third quarter, down from 19.48% in the second, as it provides related silicone materials to downstream component makers at a discount.

    As a result, the company also expects its sales and profit to drift downward in the second half of 2022 compared to a year earlier.

    However, with some handset brands launching high-end new models in September that will help spur end-market demand, Pan believes that order pull-in momentum will resume in January-February 2023.

    Currently, shipments to the China market account for 60% of Topco's total sales, those to Taiwan make up 30% and Southeast Asia at 8%.

