Topco upbeat about silicone materials demand in 2022

Topco Technologies, a Taiwan-based sales agent for silicone materials produced by Japan-based Shin-Etsu Chemical, is poised to enjoy robust demand for high-end products in 2022, according to company chairman Pan Chen-cheng.

As the metaverse concept continues to gain momentum, Pan pointed out that silicone is an ideal material for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices because it is skin-friendly. For the same reason, he said silicone can be used to make medical masks.

For automotive applications, Pan suggested that materials for electronic control units (ECU), power control units (PCU), and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in electric vehicles (EV) have the most potential. He added that demand for silicone in miniLED applications, mainstream game consoles, and laptop keyboards has skyrocketed in recent months.

Thanks to silicone price rising to historical highs, Topco has seen its net profit in the first three quarters of 2021 surge by over 55% annually. The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$878 million (US$31.56 million) for November and NT$8.61 billion for January-November.

With demand for silicone materials in EVs expected to increase significantly in 2022, market observers forecast automotive products to account for over 10% of Topco's total revenues compared to 2.8% currently.