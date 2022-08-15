中文網
    Taipei
    China poised to end acquisition tax exemption for new energy cars
    4min ago
    Tech Chips + Components

    Vacuum pump maker Forward sees order visibility extended to 2024

    Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: AFP

    Forward Science, a Taiwan-based supplier of vacuum pumps, has announced plans to expand its factory site in Miaoli, northern Taiwan to fulfill customer orders in the next couple of years.

    Forward Science has acquired land for a new factory in Miaoli County, where it is headquartered, with NT$160 million (US$5.34 million) in investment, according to the company. It plans to pour an additional NT$300 million into the establishment of new factory facilities in 2023, the company indicated.

    Forward Science has seen clear order visibility through 2024, said the company, which supplies vacuum pumps for mainly semiconductor manufacturing. It has over 100 sets of vacuum pumps worth of orders on hand.

    Rising raw materials and other costs amid unfavorable macro conditions sent Forward Science slipping into the red in the first half of 2022. The company expects its gross margin to recover in the second half of this year, and is upbeat about revenue growth next year.

    Forward Science is reportedly among the suppliers of chipmakers including TSMC, UMC and Micron Technology, and panel firms such as AUO and Innolux.

