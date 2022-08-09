Wistron ITS optimistic about new energy, IoV

IT service provider Wistron ITS has reported record revenue, operating profit and net profit for the first half of 2022 and it remains optimistic about the overall market demand and growth momentum despite recent speculation about layoffs in China's Internet sector. The company is intensifying its efforts to capture the market opportunities in IoV and new energy.

Wistron ITS' second-quarter 2022 revenue continued its trend of quarterly growth. The total revenue for the quarter was NT$1.95 billion (US$65 million), with quarterly growth of 7%, and annual growth of 33%. Operating profit was NT$155 million with a margin of 7.9%, a 1.2pp increase over the previous quarter. Net profit was NT$136 million for quarterly growth of 26%.

Revenue for the first half of 2022 totaled NT$ 3.779 billion, with an annual growth of 33%, and a profit margin of 21.4%. The operating profit was NT$278 million with a margin of 7.3%. Net profit was NT$246 million, an annual growth of 12%.

In terms of industry sectors, IT contributed 46% of Wisitron's first-half 2022 revenue, followed by 26% for the financial sector, 14% for manufacturing, 10% for telecom, and 4% for others. Compare to 2021, the telecom sector is the only one that saw a slight decline. A 12% annual increase from the manufacturing sector and a 45% annual increase from the IT sector are what fueled Wistron's revenue growth in the first half.

The company did see a slight decrease in gross margin for the first half. According to Wistron CFO Phoebe Chang, this was due to the low gross profit from Internet clients with high demand. The new energy and manufacturing sectors are growing fast and have higher gross profit, but they currently take up a smaller portion of the revenue.

Chang stated that the new energy industry includes smart cockpits, smart driving, charging stations, IoV, hi-def electronic maps, wind power, and more. They have injected Wistron ITS with new life, and the company is optimistic about the fast development of the new energy sector. The hope is that the new energy sector can exceed 10% of the company's annual revenue.

When categorized by regional revenue in the first half, China is responsible for 67%, followed by Taiwan (17%), Japan (9%), and US/others (7%). Since 2020, Wistron ITS has gradually become a provider of China's leading Internet corporations. The growth rate has gone from rapid growth to steady growth.

Chang said that recently, there has been speculation about China's Internet sector and their customers are going through some internal adjustments. However, the long-term demand and growth momentum remain the same.

The main challenge in the Taiwan market is the shortage of IT talent. To combat this, Wistron has already launched an industry-academia collaboration, looking to solve the challenge from a long-term supply approach. The Japanese market has stabilized, but the major devaluation of the Japanese yen has affected the revenue. In second-quarter 2022, revenue from Europe, the US, and other regions saw a 9% decrease. Wistron ITS will continue to look out for foreign business opportunities.

Looking towards the second half, Wistron ITS hopes to continue the healthy growth in both revenue and profits. The expectation is that the revenue for the second half will exceed the first half. The greater China region will still be the main growth market. The US and Japanese markets will gradually heat up as they overcome the pandemic. In the future, the company's revenue will be driven by four major sectors: high-tech and Internet, smart manufacturing, financial, and new energy.