中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Mar 19, 2022
    01:09
    mostly clear
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    T-Global
    Sponsored
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Wistron ITS aims at record revenues from 2022 to 2024

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Wistron Information Technology & Services (Wistron ITS), a CMMI (capability maturity model integration) Level 5-certified outsourced IT service provider, hit record consolidated revenues of NT$6.178 billion (US$222 million) in 2021, and it aims at record annual revenues from 2022 to 2024, according to company chairman and CEO Ching Hsiao.

    To cope with growing demand for outsourced IT services, the number of employees increased from 6,200 at year-end 2020 to 8,000 at year-end 2021, Hsiao said. Along with enterprises' increasing demand for digital transformation, demand for outsourced IT services keeps growing, and therefore Wistron ITS will recruit more data scientists, system architecture engineers, software developers and testing engineers in 2022 to meet fast growing demand for AI and blockchain applications, Hsiao noted.

    Wistron ITS posted gross margin of 23.31% and net profit of NT$455.6 million for 2021.

    Of the 2021 consolidated revenues, 43% came from IT and high-tech industries, 28% from finance and banking, 14% from telecom, 10% from manufacturing, and 5% from others. China accounted for 63% of the revenues, Taiwan 16%, Japan 12%, and Europe, the US and others together for 9%.

    Wistron ITS has reported consolidated revenues of NT$575 million for February, slipping 4.03% sequentially but growing 34.38% on year, and those of NT$1.174 billion for January-February rose 31.65% on year.

    Wistron Information Technology & Services chairman and CEO Ching Hsiao

    Wistron ITS chairman and CEO Ching Hsiao
    Photo: Aaron Lee, DIGITIMES, March 2022

    Categories
    IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    2022 HIT revenues Wistron
    Companies
    Wistron
    Related stories
    Oct 8
    Wistron ITS scores in tapping China cloud computing service market
    Jan 27, 2021
    Wistron ITS optimistic about 2021
    Aug 17, 2020
    Wistron ITS sees pandemic driving digital transformation trend
    Aug 12, 2019
    Software outsourcing to boom on 5G, AI applications in next decade, says Wistron ITS
    Jan 10, 2019
    Wistron ITS to almost double workforce in 5 years
    Automakers stay alert to Russia-Ukraine conflict
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 9, 09:24
    AEWIN's small footprint rackmount edge computing server integrated with double-width GPU boosts performance and reliability
    Thursday 10 March 2022
    GUC announces 2.5D and 3D multi-die APT platform for AI, HPC, networking ASICs
    Monday 7 March 2022
    MSI Creator Awards 2022 kicks off
    Tuesday 22 February 2022
    Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Mar 18, 15:30
    Chinese carmakers developing auto chips
    Friday 18 March 2022
    India bets on green hydrogen to become energy net exporter
    Friday 18 March 2022
    UNCTAD predicts 11.4% hike in computer and electronic product prices due to Ukraine war
    Friday 18 March 2022
    Renesas halts operation at Japan plants after earthquake