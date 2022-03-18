Wistron ITS aims at record revenues from 2022 to 2024

Wistron Information Technology & Services (Wistron ITS), a CMMI (capability maturity model integration) Level 5-certified outsourced IT service provider, hit record consolidated revenues of NT$6.178 billion (US$222 million) in 2021, and it aims at record annual revenues from 2022 to 2024, according to company chairman and CEO Ching Hsiao.

To cope with growing demand for outsourced IT services, the number of employees increased from 6,200 at year-end 2020 to 8,000 at year-end 2021, Hsiao said. Along with enterprises' increasing demand for digital transformation, demand for outsourced IT services keeps growing, and therefore Wistron ITS will recruit more data scientists, system architecture engineers, software developers and testing engineers in 2022 to meet fast growing demand for AI and blockchain applications, Hsiao noted.

Wistron ITS posted gross margin of 23.31% and net profit of NT$455.6 million for 2021.

Of the 2021 consolidated revenues, 43% came from IT and high-tech industries, 28% from finance and banking, 14% from telecom, 10% from manufacturing, and 5% from others. China accounted for 63% of the revenues, Taiwan 16%, Japan 12%, and Europe, the US and others together for 9%.

Wistron ITS has reported consolidated revenues of NT$575 million for February, slipping 4.03% sequentially but growing 34.38% on year, and those of NT$1.174 billion for January-February rose 31.65% on year.

Wistron ITS chairman and CEO Ching Hsiao

