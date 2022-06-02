WillSemi eyeing increased stake in Ingenic

China-based Will Semiconductor (WillSemi) plans to increase its stake in fellow chipmaker Ingenic Semiconductor, said sources familiar with the matter, as the CMOS image sensor vendor seeking to enhance its presence in the global automotive electronics chip sector.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of WillSemi will carry out the share-buying project through centralized bidding or block trading on behalf of the parent company, with the deal to be realized for not higher than CNY4 billion (US$598.2 million), said the sources.

According to market data, as of May 20, 2022, WillSemi has acquired a 4.96% stake in Ingenic through previous investments totaling CNY2.068 billion.

The deal could add a financial burden to WillSemi, said the sources, noting that it only had cash equivalents of CNY6.016 billion but with short-term debts of CNY2.051 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

WillSemi has justified its move, stating that the ongoing dynamics available in the capital market offer the investment opportunity and that a deepened cooperation with Ingenic will create synergy.

By optimizing and integrating Ingenic's broad customer base in the automotive memory chip sector and WillSemi's CMOS image sensor capability, the two firms could expand their businesses exponentially, WillSemi noted.

Ingenic currently focuses on producing memory chips, image signal processors, LED driver ICs, touch sensors and automotive microprocessors, with memory products accounting for 68.15% of its total revenues in 2021.