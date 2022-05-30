SEA roundup: Tesla reportedly to start sales in Thailand

Apple reportedly to start production of the new AirPods in Vietnam

According to VN Express, Apple reportedly will mass produce its latest AirPods Pro 2 in Vietnam in the next half of the year, as the tech giant seeks to shift production away from China to diversify risks of supply chain disruptions that could be caused by China's zero-COVID policy.

VinFast to start production of electric SUV VF8 this week

According to the Reuters, Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast is moving its headquarters to Singapore as it seeks public listing in the US. CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy said the Vingroup affiliate is starting production of the VF8 SUV this week and EV battery this August.

Tesla to start selling EVs in Thailand

According to Investvine, Tesla registered a company in Thailand last week to initiate sales in the country. Official papers showed that Tesla Thailand was registered with an initial capital of THB3 million (US$87,500).

Indonesia sees long delays of two-wheeler delivery due to chip crunch

According to the Jakarta Post, Indonesian consumers are seeing long delays in delivery of motorcycles, the main transport people use for everyday commute. The delivery normally takes a week to a month, but it now requires more than three months due to the shortages of semiconductors for vehicles.

Indika and Alpha JWC start a new EV brand Ilectra

According to Indonesian media Daily Social, local integrated energy company Indika Energy has formed a joint venture, Ilectra Motor Group (IMG), with Alpha JWC Ventures and Hong-Kong based Horizon Ventures to produce electric two-wheelers. According to TechNode, Indika invested US$7.5 million while the other two invested a combined US$7.5 million into the new EV company Ilectra Motor.