中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 31, 2022
    17:40
    cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    SEA roundup: Tesla reportedly to start sales in Thailand

    Alex Chen and Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Shortages of semiconductor continue to affect the automotive industry, while Tesla has set up a subsidiary in Thailand, and Indika Energy is building a new EV brand in Indonesia.

    Apple reportedly to start production of the new AirPods in Vietnam

    According to VN Express, Apple reportedly will mass produce its latest AirPods Pro 2 in Vietnam in the next half of the year, as the tech giant seeks to shift production away from China to diversify risks of supply chain disruptions that could be caused by China's zero-COVID policy.

    VinFast to start production of electric SUV VF8 this week

    According to the Reuters, Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast is moving its headquarters to Singapore as it seeks public listing in the US. CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy said the Vingroup affiliate is starting production of the VF8 SUV this week and EV battery this August.

    Tesla to start selling EVs in Thailand

    According to Investvine, Tesla registered a company in Thailand last week to initiate sales in the country. Official papers showed that Tesla Thailand was registered with an initial capital of THB3 million (US$87,500).

    Indonesia sees long delays of two-wheeler delivery due to chip crunch

    According to the Jakarta Post, Indonesian consumers are seeing long delays in delivery of motorcycles, the main transport people use for everyday commute. The delivery normally takes a week to a month, but it now requires more than three months due to the shortages of semiconductors for vehicles.

    Indika and Alpha JWC start a new EV brand Ilectra

    According to Indonesian media Daily Social, local integrated energy company Indika Energy has formed a joint venture, Ilectra Motor Group (IMG), with Alpha JWC Ventures and Hong-Kong based Horizon Ventures to produce electric two-wheelers. According to TechNode, Indika invested US$7.5 million while the other two invested a combined US$7.5 million into the new EV company Ilectra Motor.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    Automotive IC battery Indonesia sales Singapore Tesla Thailand vehicle Vietnam
    Related stories
    May 23
    SEA roundup: China lockdown disrupts supply chain in Thailand
    May 16
    SEA roundup: SP Group supports Vietnam solar energy development
    May 9
    SEA roundup: Component shortages strain production
    May 3
    SEA roundup: Toyota Thailand receives subsidies for BEV
    Apr 25
    SEA roundup: Philippines reforms restrictive old laws to attract foreign investment
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Asia
    Asia
    DIGITIMES Anniversary Sale
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 10:49
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 25, 10:40
    2022 ASC 100: Auto components suppliers emerge as newcomers
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Israeli Startup Series (2): Every vehicle should meet fighter jet defense standards, says GuardKnox
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    NIO reportedly plans to set up production in US
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    Ola Electric reportedly looking for land for cell and EV manufacturing