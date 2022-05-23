SEA roundup: China lockdown disrupts supply chain in Thailand

Thailand is seeing delivery of goods delayed from China due to lockdowns in major ports; SpaceX's starlink is expected to kickstart in Malaysia and the Philippines next year.

Supply chain in Thailand disrupted by China's lockdown

According to the Bangkok Post, the manufacturing sector and supply chain in Thailand are being hit by China's COVID lockdown measures in major cities and major ports due to paralyzed exports of goods and raw materials from China, said the National Economic and Social Development Council in Thailand.

Vietnam to pilot carbon credit exchange

According to Tuoi Tre News, Vietnam is set to pilot a carbon credit exchange by 2025. It is estimated that Vietnam could sell up to 57 million carbon credits every year from farmers, forest owners, or hi-tech enterprises to international organization. The funding could help Vietnam improve forest growth and expand forest coverage.

Singapore builds up PV energy capacity to 630MWp

According to the Strait Times, Singapore has seen the installed capacity of solar PV systems rise from around 60MWp in 2015 to more than 630MWp as in 2021. The number of solar installations has also increased from around 900 in 2015 to about 5,200 in 2021. CEO at the Energy Market Authority said they are deploying more solar installations on reservoirs, temporary vacant land, sheltered walkways and building facades across the highly urbanized island-state.

China-Laos railway throughput near 3 million tonnes of goods in five months

According to Investvine, the railway connecting China and Laos has seen significant growth in terms of passengers and goods since its launch in December 2021. The operator said the rail corridor has transported more than 2.7 million passenger trips and 2.9 million tonnes of goods between China's Kunming and Vientiane, the capital of Laos. The goods transported include iron ore, rubber, electronics, and automobiles.

Starlink to kickstart services in SEA in 2023

According to Tech Wire Asia, Elon Musk's Starlink is to provide high-speed and low latency Internet in Southeast Asia, starting in the Philippines, and then Malaysia. The satellite service operated by SpaceX is now available in North America and Europe mainly. While Starlink plans to kickstart in SEA in 2023, availability of the service is subject to local regulatory authorities.