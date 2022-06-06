Taiwan manufacturing sector may come under larger pressure in 2H22

Taiwan's manufacturing industries are likely to come under larger operational pressure arising from adverse macroeconomic situations in second-half 2022, according to National Development Council (NDC).

According to Taiwan's manufacturing PMI for May released by NDC, the overall index of 53.5% slipped 2.8pp from April, the slowest expansion (index of over 50%) in general business condition since July 2020.

Among main variables of PMI, the index for business outlook over the next six months dropped 8.9pp from April to 44.0%, showing contraction for the first time since August 2020 and signaling expected decline in business in second-half 2022, NDC said.

For other main variables, the May indexes for new orders and output both showed contraction; those for employment and stock of procurement both showed expansion; and suppliers' delivery time showed increase, NDC noted.

Taiwan-based makers' production in China has been impacted by COVID lockdowns in some Chinese cities, NDC indicated.

According to Taiwan's Centarl Bank, global phenomena of high inflation are likely to remain longer due to hikes in international material prices, geopolitical tensions, fluctuating pandemic conditions and risks concerning extreme climate. Tight monetary policies taken by the US, the UK and other main economies will slow global economic growth and aggravate fluctuation in financial markets, unfavorably affecting Taiwan's economic and financial situations, Central Bank added.