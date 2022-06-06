SEA roundup: Vingroup signs MoU with Intel

Vingroup has partnered with Intel to develop ADAS system for EVs, Chinese brand vendor Hisense is resuming its expansion plans in Thailand's TV market.

TVS Regza eyes Thailand's TV market

According to the Bangkok Post, TVS Regza, a TV brand owned by China-based Hisense Group, is resuming expansion plans in Thailand. The company holds a positive outlook for Thailand's consumption and demand for TV following an imminent economic recovery from the pandemic. The country's TV market has an estimate value of THB30 billion (US$873 million).

Singapore expects 25% raise for tech talents

According to the Tech in Asia citing the Strait Times, recruitment agencies are expecting 25-30% rise of salaries for tech professionals in Singapore in the next two years as companies go through digitalization, especially the financial sector. Positions such as data engineer and back-end developers are in hot demand.

Vingroup signs MoU with Intel

According to the Tuoi Tre news, Vingroup, the parent group of Vietnamese EV maker VinFast, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intel last week to develop 5G-enabled smart city solutions, smart manufacturing processes, multi-cloud strategies, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Intel CEO said the company plans to broaden investment in Vietnam at the end of May.

Singapore digitalizes supply chain and increase efficiency

According to the Strait Times, Singapore Trade Data Exchange (SGTraDex) is expanding applications from enhancing efficiency and transparency of supply chain by digitalizing data-sharing to help shippers pinpoint shipping delays and reduce associated costs. The expansion was announced last week at an Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) event.

Jakarta holds first Formula E racing

According to the Jakarta Post, Jakarta hosted its first electric car race on the past weekend. The Formula E championship in the country was held at the Ancol Beach after being delayed by the pandemic.