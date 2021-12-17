中文網
    NXP and FII announce strategic partnership to accelerate automotive innovation

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    NXP and FII enter into a strategic alliance, signed by Yiqun Zang, VP of Business Development, NXP

    NXP Semiconductors has announced a strategic partnership with Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) to work on transforming a car into an edge device. NXP will provide FII with its comprehensive portfolio of automotive technologies.

    The initial phase of the joint project will focus on the development of a full-digital cockpit solution, based on the NXP i.MX 8 QuadMax. The platform will include digital clusters, and a head-up display (HUD) system, which will enable global automotive OEMs and tier-1s to deliver vivid in-vehicle experiences for their customers. The digital cockpit solution is expected to start mass production in 2023. The companies aim to expand the relationship into UWB-based secure car access, and safe automated driving, augmented by NXP's radar solutions.

    "FII is committed to providing clients with an automated, connected platform and big data-based technology, services and solutions, in order to create application platforms across cloud computing, mobile devices, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), smart networks, robotics and automation, among other industries," said Brand Cheng, CEO at FII. "We believe that EVs and emerging technology innovation are derived from computing power, system integration, and energy management. We are pleased to join forces with NXP to strengthen the development blueprint of FII and drive innovation for connected cars by leveraging NXP's leading automotive technology."

    "As a leading global automotive semiconductor supplier, NXP has combined its strong heritage in safety, security and quality with innovation across the vehicle's domains," said Ron Martino, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Edge Processing for NXP. "We are excited to extend the benefits of our i.MX 8 series processors for a full-digital cockpit solution to FII, a leading technology services provider, and look forward to a long-term strategic partnership, which will provide system-level solutions for the realization of next-generation automotive innovation."

