RISC-V unicorn: Q&A with SiFive SVP Jack Kang

SiFive, a fabless semiconductor company and provider of open-source RISC-V processor designs, announced on March 16 that it has raised US$175 million in a Series F financing round, valuing the company at over US$2.5 billion. SiFive is now officially the first unicorn startup (with valuation more than US$1 billion) in the RISC-V space.

Founded in 2015, SiFive announced the creation of the OpenFive business unit in 2020 to focus on processor-agnostic custom System on Chip (SoC) design. The day before the Series F financing round result was disclosed, Canadian semiconductor licensing company Alphawave announced the acquisition of SiFive's OpenFive business unit for US$210 million.

Coatue is the lead investor for this round, joining existing investors including AMD (through Xilinx Ventures), Ibex Investors, Intel Capital, Osage University Partners, Prosperity7 Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung Ventures, SK Hynix, Spark Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, and Western Digital Capital.

DIGITIMES recently talked to Jack Kang, SiFive senior vice president of Business Development, CX and Corporate Marketing on future plans and market developments:

Q: Congratulations to your success in the latest fund-raising round! What is SiFive's plan to use the fund for future development?

A: We are going to invest in our own company's growth, to accelerate our roadmap to develop additional products, higher performing products, both CPUs, vectors; things like that. With hiring and growth associated with that, we're also going to grow the broader software ecosystem. By that I mean the open-source projects SiFive will support. And there are activities that we might do with certain partners, companies who are developing specific vertical software stacks, for different markets - that broader software ecosystem, which is a combination of things we do and that the community does. Either third parties that are doing it either via proprietary or open-source methods. So it's really about accelerating RISC-V, because the demand is there. People come to us and say, "Can you do this type of application? We want solutions for automotive. We want solutions for client compute, we want solutions for AR VR." The demand is there. The mission is really about expanding our roadmap, expanding the hardware, the capabilities of the core, and then the software ecosystem that supports.

This is a big milestone for SiFive and RISC-V. I started at SiFive, when there were only six of us. We were trying to tell the world why RISC-V and why the world need another architecture. Many people thought that's kind of a crazy idea, because the CPU architectures are already well established, you're never going to create the ecosystem. But look at where we are now, six years later. So it is clear there's going to be three IFAs in the world - x86, Arm and RISC-V. And of those three, x86 is only Intel and AMD: they make chips, you don't license it. If you're interested in building your own chip, you only have two choices - Aam and RISC-V. Looking at RISC-V, of all of those that is the only open ecosystem, the only open standard instruction set architecture, which is a key distinction.

The fact that SiFive is now worth US$2.5 billion+, more than 300 design wins, plus customers in eight out of top 10, is a validation check point of what we've been talking about, for the market to easily see.

Q: And from Intel's very active pursuit of your partnership, we can see that they are eager to foster the ecosystems with you. How are you going to collaborate with them in what way that you are going to build this ecosystem?

A: We are working with them mostly as a rollout, as one of the IP partners of their IFS, their new foundry. And we have worked with them on Horse Creek that is a chip that's Intel Inside. It has our highest performing core, and it's an Intel 4. So it's the highest performing RISC-V core in the leading edge foundry node and that chip is going to be available to developers in the second half of this year. (The Horse Creek developer platform that will be broadly available in late 2022 is based on Intel 4 process technology, according to Bob Brennan, VP & GM, Customer Solutions Engineering, Intel Foundry Services in an official press release.)

As a development board, this is very key for the software ecosystem, and how they develop software on it. We're designing a board and chip that comes from Intel and SiFive together. That's going to be a very high performing device. That developer board, known as "Horse Creek," will go out into this big ecosystem, because software developers develop the most when using actual silicon. That's a way where we're working with a partner, in this case Intel Foundry Services and the US$1 billion innovation fund that was announced by IFS in February, to enable this software ecosystem of developers.

Fast growing market in China

Q: Could you share the growth of SiFive market in China? In recent years, we heard a lot about the super rapid growth in the semiconductor industry in China. So I guess there must be SiFive's effort behind it?

A: Yeah, China is definitely one of the biggest markets, and certainly one of the most aggressive and fast-growing markets. Over the last few years, even with the pandemic, the number of companies in China building chips is continuing to grow. There's a lot of motivation for them to use RISC-V, in terms of openness, in terms of future products, in terms of the geopolitics. We see our design wins and growth in China as very healthy, probably growing as fast if not faster than in the US.

China will play a big part in it, especially as its semiconductor sector is growing faster, arguably, than some of the others in North America. But it is not good enough to have a good RISC-V core, they have to have good performance-per-watt, good capabilities, compared to anything else in the market. And that's what SiFive is focused on. If we look at our customers here, in North America, or Europe or North America, some of the largest companies in the world, eight are top-10 semiconductor companies; a lot of them could develop their own RISC-V core, if they wanted to.

Because RISC-V is an open standard instruction set architecture, these top companies would decide ultimately to work with us. That is probably because, we provide a better product, and we accelerate their time to market. Customers in China want the highest performing products, they're also pushing us at the same time to accelerate our roadmap, just like anywhere else in the world. I would say the main differences that just the number of semiconductor companies that China has is larger than people can easily comprehend.

Q: And do you have any new plans to develop the market in China?

A: I would say it's all around the world, not just China. And you know, the demand is very high. So for us, it's really about executing, accelerating our product development and servicing customers who have been very clear with what they need, and how they can deploy it.

And I think, there are some people who haven't been paying full attention to RISC-V will start doing these types of projects. And you will see SiFive do more investments in certain verticals, market areas - as I mentioned, some of the software ecosystem to some of the soft areas such as AI or computer vision, for example. It's a period of rapid growth. We are very much focused on accelerating our product roadmap into performance processor IP.

Q: This is your Series F fundraising round. So are you planning for IPOs in the next few years?

A: So that's certainly one of the possible directions. Certainly, we are executing and growing the company so that it can IPO. At that time, we may also choose to not do and stay private. But with the series F, as well as with the recent divestment of OpenFive, we have around US$400 million, so we do not anticipate needing to raise any more cash. We can grow very rapidly, and then we can have the option to IPO or stay private. But certainly I think the public market is very interested, if you look at the investors that we're bringing in; Coatue Management as the lead investor, they are a private-public companies type of investor. In terms of investment profile and the attention that we're drawing, IPO is certainly a candidate here as the company continues to grow. We're very focused on capturing the opportunity ahead of us and executing, accelerating the roadmap and growing the business. If we do that, stuff will kind of take care of itself. But it's certainly an exciting time. And I think, for me personally, starting as part of the founding team over six years ago, this has led to where we are today. We've achieved something great here. We have a clear path of what we need to execute on.

Jack Kang (standing), SiFive SVP of Business Development, Customer Experience & Corporate Marketing, working with John Ingalls, CPU designer and microarchitect

Photo: SiFive