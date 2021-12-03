中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 3, 2021
    Tech Chips + Components

    SiFive unveils new RISC-V processor P650

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: SiFive

    SiFive has announced the availability of its P650 processor, a new addition to its Performance family, which it said is expected to be the fastest licensable RISC-V processor IP core in the market. The SiFive Performance P650 will enable RISC-V designs for performance-demanding application processor markets from data center to edge, automotive, compute, mobile and more, it added.

    According to the company, the Performance P650 processor builds upon the Performance P550 processor, maintaining an efficient core pipeline while expanding the processor instruction-issue width to deliver an impressive 40% performance increase per clock cycle. Additional architecture enhancements improve maximum clock frequency, achieving an overall 50% performance gain compared to SiFive's previous fastest processor. With a projected score of 11+ SPECInt/GHz, the Performance P650 brings RISC-V into a new category of high-end computing applications. P650 is scalable to 16 cores using a coherent multicore complex, complete with essential system components such as platform-level memory management and interrupt control units, and supports the new RISC-V hypervisor extension for virtualization.

    "The introduction of the SiFive Performance 650 processor IP, coming so quickly on the heels of the SiFive Performance P550 processor, shows how devoted SiFive is to driving the RISC-V processor architecture deep into the datacenter and applications with similar high-performance requirements, "said Steve Leibson, principal analyst at TIRIAS Research, as cited in a SiFive press release. "The company's announced plans for 16-core, coherent processor complexes based on this IP will deliver considerable computing performance and requires the commitment of significant development resources, which are simply out of reach for many other companies playing in the RISC-V processor IP arena."

    P650 architecture preview will be offered to its lead customers in first-quarter 2022 with general availability coming mid-year.

